CANBERRA (Xinhua) — Australia’s largest supermarket chain Woolworths offers a special hour of priority shopping to elderly customers and those with disabilities, who have been impacted by “panic-buying” due to COVID-19.

Starting on Tuesday, from 7:00 a.m. till 8:00 a.m., elderly and vulnerable customers will be allowed to enter and do their shoppping before the rush begins.

Photo taken on March 17, 2020 shows the seniors shopping at a Woolworths supermarket in Canberra, Australia. (Xinhua/Chu Chen)

Photo taken on March 17, 2020 shows a customer with disability shopping at a Woolworths supermarket in Canberra, Australia. (Xinhua/Chu Chen)