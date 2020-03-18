Gov’t Approves Aids for Airlines Suffering From Coronavirus

BANGKOK (Xinhua) — The government of Thailand on Tuesday approved relief packages for airlines suffering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The relief packages were proposed by the Transport Ministry after airlines suffered massive losses in their international routes.

“The Cabinet has approved several relief packages including a 50- percent reduction in landing and parking fees for all Thai and foreign airliners from April 1 to Dec. 31,” said Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob.

Another relief measure involves the extension of the reduction in jet fuel excise to Dec. 31 from the original expiry date of Sept. 30, said Saksayam.

“The number of passengers at six airports managed by AOT dropped 27.7 percent year-on-year last month,” said Nitinai Sirismatthakarn, president of Airports of Thailand (AOT). “However, from March 1 to March 16, the number of passengers fell 49 percent on average and even plunged 60 percent on some days.”