TOKYO (Kyodo) — An opposition lawmaker has offered to resign from his party, after admitting he visited a Tokyo hostess bar despite the capital being under a state of emergency to curb the spread of coronavirus, a senior party official said Wednesday.

House of Representatives member Takashi Takai, 50, of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, submitted a letter of resignation Tuesday after telling the party he went to the bar in Tokyo’s Kabukicho adult entertainment district on April 9, CDPJ Secretary General Tetsuro Fukuyama said.

