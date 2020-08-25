Japan To Allow Stranded Foreign Tech Interns To Switch Jobs

TOKYO (Kyodo) — Japan will allow foreign trainees who are unable to return home amid the coronavirus pandemic even after their technical internship programs have ended to switch jobs and stay in the country from early September, the government said Tuesday.

The Immigration Services Agency said around 24,200 foreign trainees were stranded in Japan as of Friday and the number of such interns is expected to grow, either due to travel restrictions in place globally due to the pandemic or workers unable to afford the airfare home.

