Pandemic Forces Japan’s Princess Aiko to Attend Online Classes

TOKYO (Kyodo) — Princess Aiko, the only child of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, turned 19 on Tuesday while attending online classes at her university as a first-year student amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The princess, enrolled in Gakushuin University in Tokyo, has been taking part in virtual lectures since the start of the academic year in April. In October, she visited the school and met her professors and classmates face to face for the first time, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

Continue reading the story here.