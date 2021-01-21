TOKYO (Kyodo) — Foreign visitors to Japan in 2020 plunged 87.1 percent from a year earlier, the biggest drop since 1964 when comparable data became available, the Japan Tourism Agency said Wednesday, as the coronavirus pandemic threw cold water on the country’s inbound tourism boom.

The number of foreigners visiting the country last year plummeted to 4.12 million, the agency said, in a devastating blow to the government’s ambition to welcome 40 million foreign visitors in 2020 when the country was originally scheduled to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

