Japan Denies Reports That 2020 Games Will Be Canceled, Postponed

TOKYO (Kyodo) — Japan on Friday denied a news report that the government has privately concluded the Tokyo Olympics will have to be canceled due to the coronavirus and it is seeking to host them in 2032, the next available year.

British daily The Times quoted a senior member of the ruling coalition as saying there is agreement the games, already postponed a year from the summer of 2020, are doomed, and the aim now is to find a face-saving way of announcing the cancellation that leaves open the possibility of Tokyo playing host at a later date.

