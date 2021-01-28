WHO Begins Full-Fledged Probe Into Virus Origins in Wuhan

WUHAN, China (Kyodo) — Experts from the World Health Organization on Thursday started a full-fledged investigation in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the novel coronavirus was first detected in late 2019.

All eyes are on whether the team can identify an animal that originally carried the virus as more than one year has already passed since the first infection case was detected in Wuhan, a business and transportation hub with a population of some 11 million.

