TOKYO (Kyodo) — A raccoon was spotted roaming in central Osaka past midnight earlier this month, in a rare sighting highlighting how measures against the coronavirus have left one of the country’s busiest entertainment districts deserted late at night.

The wild animal, photographed by a Kyodo News cameraman, emerged from the shadows in the early hours of Wednesday in a narrow cobbled street around Hozenji temple in Osaka’s Minami district.

