Olympic Torch Relay May Be Suspended if Large Crowds Form

TOKYO (Kyodo) — The Tokyo Olympic organizing committee released a set of coronavirus countermeasures Thursday for the nationwide torch relay leading up to the games this summer, including the possibility of temporarily suspending the event if large crowds form along the route.

The committee said it will encourage fans to watch live online broadcasts of the 121-day event, starting March 25, to prevent overcrowding on roadsides. Those watching in person are asked to wear face masks and keep their distance from other spectators.

