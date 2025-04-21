Thai National Park’s Advisor to Be Dismissed After “Ni Hao” Controversy

BANGKOK — The Director-General of Thailand’s Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation announced plans to dismiss advisor Psi Scott within the week due to inappropriate behavior involving the viral of “Ni Hao” controversy, and wasn’t willing to improve himself.
Mr. Athapol Charoenchansa, Director-General of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, stated on April 21 regarding the case of Siranath Bhiromphakdee, known publicly as Psi Scott, his advisor, who published a video criticizing foreign tourists because he was displeased at being greeted in Chinese with “Ni Hao,” which he perceived as racial discrimination.
Athapol said that initially he did not intend to dismiss Psi Scott from his advisory position because he saw him as a new generation person with work dedication, and had recommended that he improve his work approach. However, Psi Scott went on to elaborate and gave challenging interviews.
“He received credit because the Department of National Parks gave him the opportunity to work, but with this kind of behavior, within this week, I will have the National Parks Office consider reviewing and canceling his advisory appointment due to inappropriate behavior and refusal to accept correction after being warned,” Mr. Attapol said.
Psi Scott’s action has sparked widespread debate on Thai social media about whether such a greeting constitutes racial discrimination.
The controversial video clip captures Siranath Bhiromphakdee, known publicly as Psi Scott, arguing with a foreign man on a beach in Krabi province.
@psiscottคลิปสุดท้ายผมเอาลงในฐานะที่เป็นเจ้าหน้าที่ การจัดการกับ นทท ที่เหยียดผิวเรา ผมลงเพื่อส่งกำลังใจให้เจ้าหน้าที่และเตือนเสมอว่าคุณทำงานที่สำคัญอย่าให้ใครมาเหยียบย่ำหรือเหยียดผิวเราโดยเฉพาะในฐานะที่เราเป็นเจ้าของประเทศเเที่ยวค้าอาจจะมาเที่ยวทรัพยากรประเทศเราแต่นั้นไม่ได้หมายความว่าเค้ามองข้ามคนไทยได้ สิ่งที่เกิดขึ้นในคลิปก็คือว่าทรายได้ไปเจอนักท่องเที่ยวในเรือที่เรือเค้าเสียแต่ก่อนหน้าที่เราจะเข้าไปถึงเรือผมเห็นว่าตัวผู้ชายเค้าหันไปมองแฟนเค้าแล้วก็พูด “หนีเห่า” แล้วก็หัวเราะทรายเลยใช้จังหวะที่เรือเค้าเสียไปตักเตือนให้เขามีมารยาทต่อผมแล้วเจ้าหน้าที่มากกว่านี้ซึ่งตอนตักเตือนเห็นว่าเค้าไม่สำนึกผิดแล้วก็ ไม่ค่อยนึกถึงผลของสิ่งที่เขาพูดหรือทำ ทรายเลยให้เรือของเขากลับไปที่ฝั่งเพื่อเราได้คุยกันแล้วทำให้เขาเข้าใจว่าการมาเที่ยวประเทศไทยหรือประเทศในทวีปเอเชียเค้าไม่สามารถทำตัวเหยียดผิวคนเอเชียได้แบบนี้…คนไทยบางคนเองอาจจะไแต่ม่นึกถึงมุมนี้แต่การที่เค้ามองว่าเราเป็นคนจีนในสมัยนี้ที่โลกเรามีอินเตอร์เน็ตแล้วเขาสามารถจองตั๋วมาเที่ยวประเทศไทยได้แต่ทำท่าเหมือนเค้าไม่รู้ว่าประเทศไทยไม่ใช่ประเทศเมืองจีนแล้วเราไม่ได้พูดภาษาจีนนั่นน่ะคือความที่เขามองข้ามบุคคลไทยแล้วก็เหยียดผิวของเรา เพราะเขาคิดว่าพวกเราคนเอเชียเราก็เหมือนกันหมด + การที่เขาคิดว่าจะเที่ยวและทำอะไรก็ได้โดยไม่ให้เกียรติเราทำให้เขาผิดหลายด้าน
According to Scott, he took offense when the man greeted him in Chinese and then appeared to laugh mockingly after he informed him of the reason that they could not hire a guide to take a boat to an island. Scott subsequently confronted the Russian tourist again and demanded he board a boat to leave the area.
The incident has divided public opinion. Some Thais consider the greeting racially insensitive and have shared similar experiences, while others believe Scott overreacted. Some foreigners have posted response videos suggesting Thais should similarly stop referring to all Westerners as “farang” (foreigner).
_________
