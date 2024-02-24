Power Next and Phayak Motor Set Electric Scooters to Universities

BANGKOK – Power Next, a key player in smart energy management, has teamed up with Phayak Motor Company Limited, a prominent importer, assembler, and distributor of electric motorcycles in Thailand, to introduce the groundbreaking “Smart Energy Swapping Platform.”

This initiative aims to establish a comprehensive electric motorcycle service ecosystem, encompassing distribution, rentals, and intelligent battery swapping cabinets. The pilot program, conducted in collaboration with eight leading universities across Thailand, marks a significant step toward fostering an ecosystem and deploying battery swapping cabinets to support the widespread adoption of electric motorcycles throughout the country.

Mr. Phutthaphong Somjai, Managing Director of Power Next Company Limited, underscored the company’s commitment to advancing smart energy management, stating, “Through strategic collaboration with top-tier universities across provincial regions, we aim to promote the utilization of electric motorcycles and establish a network of battery swapping electric charging stations.”

Mr. Somjai further elaborated on the collaboration with Phayak Motor, leading distributor of renowned electric motorcycle brands such as ZEEHO, Horwin, and Payak Motor. He emphasized the versatility of the platform, not only within university campuses but also across industrial estates, tourist destinations, islands, and in support of parcel transportation and food delivery services.

The platform, offered by Power Next in two configurations, includes a 60-volt charging cabinet tailored for educational institutions, industrial estates, and the tourism sector. This low-cost, accessible format facilitates the deployment of electric motorcycles, initially targeting educational institutions before expanding to other sectors.

Mr. Somjai underscored the 60-volt charging cabinet platform’s dedication to catering to the needs of students, teachers, and university personnel. This innovative platform boasts a diverse array of electric motorcycle models such as Elektra 1, Elektra 2, and SK1. Starting at a competitive rental fee of 1,250 baht per month, the package includes comprehensive benefits such as registration, accident insurance, maintenance, and battery exchange services throughout the contract duration.

To avail of these services, individuals must possess a valid driver’s license and be affiliated with a university as a student, teacher, or personnel. Documentation certified by the university is a prerequisite for eligibility.

Furthermore, the Director of Power Next highlighted the integration of big data and IoT technology within the Smart Energy Swapping Platform, enabling efficient management of charging cabinets and real-time monitoring of battery status and availability. Leveraging the 5G smart network, Phayak Motor Company will supply batteries suitable for charging cabinets in each area.

The pilot program, already underway at eight universities including Chiang Mai University, Naresuan University, Khon Kaen University and Suranaree University of Technology, addresses the challenges faced by students in commuting with crowded Buses, aiming to reduce reliance on gasoline vehicles and mitigate pollution.

In addition, Power Next also offers a 72-volt charging platform tailored for electric motorcycles requiring enhanced speed and range. This platform caters to a diverse array of applications across both public and private sectors, including the burgeoning sectors of public motorcycle taxi services and food delivery riders, promising a dynamic future ahead.