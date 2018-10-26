YANGON — Thailand’s representative to the Miss Grand International pageant was among 20 contestants in the contest’s final round Thursday night.

Miss Grand Thailand Nam-oi “Moss” Chanapan was one of 20 finalists from the original pool of 75 contestants vying for the title, and she left the The One Entertainment Park on Thursday night in Myanmar with Best in Evening Gown award.

“I’m surprised she didn’t make it to the top five, even though she’s totally qualified,” user Chutithep Pop Chotikachattham commented on the Miss Grand Thailand Facebook page. “But good job, Moss!”

The winner was Miss Grand Paraguay, Clara Sosa, who had to be helped from the stage after fainting when the results were announced. She was crowned by Miss Grand International 2017, Maria Jose Lora of Peru. Second place went to Meenakshi Chaudhary of India, who tried and failed to catch Sosa as she fell.

In July, Moss won Miss Grand Thailand while representing Phuket, although she is originally from Chaiyaphum. A crowd favorite, she was praised by fans for her humble background.

Our interview with Moss: