MP Parina Says Thaksin Planted Bangkok Bombs

BANGKOK — A pro-junta MP says she knows who’s behind the bombings that struck the capital yesterday, even before police have come out with conclusions – it’s Thaksin, of course.

In the aftermath of bombs striking four areas in Bangkok, Parina Kraikup of Phalang Pracharath Party is pointing the finger at ousted former PM Thaksin Shinawatra.

“Prime Minister Thaksin is a bad man. He has to learn when to lose. When he stopped torching the city, he started bombing it,” she wrote. “#Cruel.”

The post was accompanied by a picture of the national flag printed with the words “Stronger Together.” As usual, all negative comments were quickly deleted.

Parina has also posted in support of comments from Army Chief Gen. Apirat Kongsompong, who said yesterday that Redshirts and those “controlling them” were behind the bombings.

Police have arrested two men who allegedly threw an explosive device Thursday night at the Royal Thai Police Headquarters on Rama I Road. Police Gen. Chakthip Chaijinda has declined to answer questions regarding the suspects as of Friday night.

Parina is known for being outspoken against her political opponents, calling attention to their attire, alleged abuse against former spouses, and for alleged lese-majeste. She’s even filed cybercrime cases against netizens.

In June 2019, Gen. Prayuth Chan-ocha became the 39th PM by running with Phalang Pracharath party in an election riddled with misinformation, fraud, and legal cases against political opponents.

On May 19, 2010 anti-government Redshirt protesters targeted CentralWorld and other buildings in the financial district of Bangkok as the military moved in and cracked down on their protest sites. A court acquitted two men of arson charges in 2014.

