BANGKOK — While shopping for Halloween gear, the King Rama X’s eldest sister took a pic with a sensational item – a fake blooded head of President Donald Trump.

In a photo posted to her Instagram handle @Nichax on Thursday, Princess Ubolratana posted a photo of her holding up what could be a trick or treat bucket or a rubber head of the US President.

“Happy Halloween in Sampeng!” she wrote in the caption. Her other pics of her in the post were of her shopping in Chinatown market.

Earlier Thursday she had posted a filtered photo of her as a fortune teller, accompanied by the caption, “Happy Halloween!!! Tonight I’m going to London #BusyButStillPretty.”

In what can be viewed as a snub, Trump is not coming to the ASEAN summit running in Bangkok Thursday through Nov. 4. In 2018, Vice President Mike Pence attended in place of Trump. The president personally attended the meeting in 2017.

Robert C. O’Brien, US national security adviser, and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, will represent the US at this year’s summit instead.

In the lead-up to Halloween, active social media personality Princess Ubolratana posted several photos of herself in Halloween costumes such as the Joker and Maleficent.

The 68-year-old has a history of going viral for endearingly eccentric posts such as the time she dropped some Avengers: Endgame spoilers on her Instagram, sang pop songs onstage and cheered for Germany during the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

In February, she was nominated as a Prime Minister candidate by Thai Raksa Chart Party, but King Rama X said in a statement that she cannot run for office.

