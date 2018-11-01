Who Killed Ambrose? Canadian Mystery Puts Chinatown Audiences in Play

BANGKOK — A century ago, a Canadian tycoon vanished mysteriously, just one day after selling all the theaters he owned.

Based on the life of Ambrose Small, a Canadian theater group will bring “Ambrose,” an immersive, suspense stage play in which the audience becomes part of the story to a bar in Chinatown.

The show, part of the ongoing Bangkok Theatre Festival, was produced for the venue by the Single Thread Theatre Company of Ontario, Canada. It is directed by Liam Karry with stage design by Jim Brewer, a Bangkok-based photographer also known as Darkle.

Tickets are 1,000 baht and available online. Seating is limited to 20 per show.

Running in English for 150 minutes, “Ambrose” will start at 6pm on Nov. 10, Nov. 11, Nov. 17, Nov. 18, Nov. 24 and Nov. 25 at Ba Hao. The Chinese-themed bar is located on Soi Nana in Chinatown. The best way to get there is to walk or take a short taxi ride from MRT Hua Lamphong.

Ambrose Small was an entertainment figure who owned several historic live theaters. In December, 1919, he vanished. His body has never found, creating one of Canada’s most perplexing and mystifying unsolved cases.