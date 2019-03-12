Thai Men Want Fully Legal Weed – Women Less So: Poll

BANGKOK — Cannabis legalization is more of a winning issue with male voters than female who responded to a recent survey.

A wide majority of Thai men support the most ambitious pro-cannabis policies of a major political party, while that support falls to a minority of female voters, according to the results of a Super Poll survey released Tuesday.

Read: Thai Law: Foreigners and the Medical Marijuana Law, Explained

Men were somewhat more in favor. The pollster said 58.5 percent of men supported with pro-cannabis policies proposed by Bhumjaithai Party, which include full recreational legalization of marijuana. That support fell to 43.2 percent among working-age female respondents.

The poll neither publishes a margin of error nor discloses its selection methods. A representative said the surveys were conducted via face-to-face interviews, phone calls and email.

Near universal opposition existed to foreign ownership of Thai patents related to cannabis. Nine-in-10 of respondents agreed with rejecting non-Thai patent applications prior to the opening of the domestic market.

Read: Patents Reveal Foreign Pharma’s Secret Bid to Seize Thai Cannabis Market

By occupation, over half of farmers surveyed agreed with the cannabis policies espoused by Bhumjaithai – 51.8 percent. Even more enthusiastic were office workers at 71.4 percent.

The party, led by Anutin Charnvirakul, has proposed allowing every household to grow six plants that could only be sold to state agencies, estimating that it could generate 420,000 baht per family annually.

Read: High Stakes: Thai Party Plants Seeds for Pot Revolution

Super Poll Research Services is the project of Thammasat University sociology and architecture professor Noppadon Kannika. The poll was conducted between March 1 and March 11.

