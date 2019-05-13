Prayuth Writes and Releases Coronation-Inspired Song

BANGKOK — Gen. Prayuth Chan-ocha has released a new song, supposedly inspired by the coronation ceremony.

Prayuth’s tenth single and new song, titled “Thai is Thai March”, was released Monday, announced Col. Taksada Sangkhajun, a spokeswoman from the Prime Minister’s Office.

“‘Thai is Thai March’ was written after the coronation ceremony. General Prayuth saw how everyone cooperated and was loyal to His Majesty the King,” she said. “[Prayuth] also thought about the sacrifices of our ancestors for Thailand.”

Since taking power in 2014, Prayuth has penned the lyrics to 10 patriotic songs that paint the army as a solution to Thailand’s ills: “Returning Happiness to the People” (2014), “Because You Are Thailand” (2015), “Hope and Faith” (2016), “Bridge”(2017), “Diamond Heart” (2018) “Fight for the Nation” (2018), “In Memory”(2019) and “New Day” (2019).

Unlike most of these soft-rock ballads however, “Thai is Thai March” is set to rousing marching band drums and flutes.

Here’s our unofficial translation of his latest hit.

“Thai is Thai March”

Lyrics by Gen. Prayuth Chan-ocha

Tune and Arrangement by Wichian Tantipimolapan

Vocal Arrangement by Lt. Col. Thanyawapisit Jirakittipasukul

Sung by Sub-Lt. Pongsathorn Porjit and Master Sgt. 2nd Class Cherdsak Ritthikornkul

Creative direction by Maj. Gen. Kissada Sarika

Thailand has passed through many long ages

How proud our light shines all over the world

We have the nation, religion and monarchy

Standing by with us, being with the country

(Chorus) Our ancestors died to protect the nation

Their neverending patriotism will be remembered

Protect the nation with your life

Bring the country forward in development

(Refrain) Born a Thai, continue our traditions in a creative way

Steadfast in goodness, stay the course

Thai people have the King in their hearts

Born a Thai, save and preserve the nation

(Instrumental, repeat all three verses)

Tell the world all over that Thai is Thai!

Related stories:

Prayuth Says He Dreams About Democracy in Latest Single

Prayuth’s Dark New Ballad Conjures Turbulent Times

‘Torn Down’ Prayuth Vows to ‘Fight’ in Latest Single

Prayuth Drops Valentine’s Single ‘Diamond Heart’

Prayuth Releases Romantic, Metaphor-Heavy Ballad

Gen. Prayuth Drops Sax-Heavy Ballad to Cheer Thais

Prayuth Releases Another Patriotic Ballad

Army Unveils Song ‘Authored By Gen. Prayuth’