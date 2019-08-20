‘Lukas Graham’ To Play First Live Gig in Bangkok

BANGKOK — Danish pop-soul band Lukas Graham will embark on its first concert in Thailand this September.

The band will perform on September 28 at GMM Muang Thai Live House inside CentralWorld. Tickets will be sold online from August 30 via The Concert, with prices starting from 1,800 to 2,300 baht.

The Bangkok gig will be Lukas Graham’s first stop in Asia in a tour to promote their latest album “3 (The Purple Album).” Concertgoers should expect renditions of hits such as “Love Someone” and “Not a Damn Thing Changed.”

The band consists of lead vocalist Lukas Forchhammer, drummer Mark Falgren, and bassist Magnus Larsson. Their popularity grew from a series of homespun videos starting in 2011, before their biggest hit, “7 Years,” earned them international recognition and even Grammy nominations in 2015.

In February, the band gave a surprise performance on I Can See Your Voice Thailand.