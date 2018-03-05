Oscars 2018: ‘The Shape of Water’ Wins Best Picture

Associated Press
Guillermo del Toro, winner of the award for best director for "The Shape of Water" celebrates in the audience at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Photo: Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP

LOS ANGELES — The Cold War fantasy film “The Shape of Water” is the winner of the best picture Academy Award.

Director Guillermo del Toro’s film has been considered one of the front-runners for the evening’s top honor. It received a leading 13 nominations for this year’s Oscars, and won four Oscars on Sunday night including best production design, best score and best director.

The film stars Sally Hawkins as a mute janitor who falls in love with an aquatic creature kept captive in a government lab.

“The greatest thing that art does, and that our industry does, is erase the lines in the sand,” said del Toro, alluding to his international career.

List of winners for the 90th Academy Awards presented Sunday by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences:

Best Picture: “The Shape of Water.”

Actor: Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour.”

Actress: Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

Supporting Actor: Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

Supporting Actress: Allison Janney, “I, Tonya.”

Directing: “The Shape of Water,” Guillermo del Toro.

Foreign Language Film: “A Fantastic Woman,” Chile.

Adapted Screenplay: “Call Me by Your Name.”

Original Screenplay: “Get Out.”

Production Design: “The Shape of Water.”

Cinematography: “Blade Runner 2049.”

Sound Mixing: “Dunkirk.”

Sound Editing: “Dunkirk.”

Original Score: “The Shape of Water,” Alexandre Desplat.

Original Song: “Remember Me” from “Coco.”

Documentary Feature: “Icarus.”

Documentary (short subject): “Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405.”

Film Editing: “Dunkirk.”

Makeup and Hairstyling: “Darkest Hour.”

Animated Short Film: “Dear Basketball.”

Live Action Short Film: “The Silent Child.”

Animated Feature Film: “Coco.”

Visual Effects: “Blade Runner 2049.”

Costume Design: Mark Bridges, “Phantom Thread.”

