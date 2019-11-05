‘IU’ to Hold Christmas Eve Concert in Bangkok

BANGKOK — Ring in Christmas eve with the sweet vocals of Kpop star IU at her December concert.

IU’s Bangkok stop on her Love, Poem tour will be on Dec. 24 at the Thunderdome at Impact Muang Thong Thani, starting at 8:30pm.

Her Love, Poem tour began Saturday in Kwangju, South Korea, and will go to other cities in South Korea, then Taipei, before landing in Southeast Asia.

Tickets will go on sale Nov. 30 at 10am, and will cost from 2,000 to 6,000 baht. You may want to hurry – tickets of K-pop idols in Thailand go fast. All tickets are seated, will include a free poster.

Lee Ji-eun, stage name IU, is a South Korean singer-songwriter and actress active since 2008. Initially known as Korea’s “little sister” for her wholesome, girl next door image, IU’s music and songwriting evolved as she became her own producer and lyricist.

A solo artist, IU’s hits often top the charts in the K-pop industry dominated by boy and girl bands. Her four albums and nine extended plays include hits such as “Nagging,” “Good Day,” “You and I,” “Twenty-Three,” “Palette,” “Bbibbi,” and so on.