BANGKOK — Trivia is coming.

Bangkok Hilarious Comedy Club is offering a chance to be crowned the biggest Thrones nerd this side of the Chao Phraya at the “Game of Thrones Comedy Game Show” on July 25 at Aesop’s Bangkok.

Trivia questions will mostly cover the TV series – but there will be some wild card questions from the A Song of Ice and Fire books, Delfin Solomon from the comedy club hinted. The night will also include some stand-up comedy from expat comedians, if that’s your thing.

Prizes include a 1,500 baht Chope voucher and tickets to Bangkok Hilarious Comedy Club shows.

Food is not included in the ticket price. A meal at Aesop’s will at least 500 baht apiece. Those under 18 must be accompanied by a guardian.

Earlier in June, the Comedy Club crowned Bangkok’s top Friends superfans.

Tickets for a two-person team cost 700 baht collectively, 1,200 baht for four people, and 1,500 baht for six people. The trivia night starts at 7:30pm on July 25 at Aesop’s Bangkok, which is reachable by foot or a short motorcycle ride from MRT Lumphini or BTS Sala Daeng.

Related stories:

Thailand’s Ultimate ‘Friends’ Superfans Crowned at Trivia Night

Test Your ‘Friends’ Knowledge at Trivia Night This Thursday