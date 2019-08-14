‘Mumford & Sons’ Land November for First Bangkok Concert

BANGKOK — British folk-rock band Mumford & Sons will perform in their first gig in Bangkok this November.

The quartet will perform on November 21 at GMM Muang Thai Live House inside CentralWorld. Tickets will be sold online starting August 31 via Thai TicketMajor, though prices have yet to be revealed.

Concertgoers should expect renditions from their latest album “Delta,” released in 2018, as well as previous hits such as “The Cave” and “Little Lion Man.”

The Grammy award-winning band was founded in 2007, rising to fame in 2009 following the debut of their first album “Sigh No More,” which peaked second in the Billboard 200. Their second album, “Babel,” released in 2013, earned them two Grammy awards for Album of the Year and Best Music Film (for the documentary “Big Easy Express” in which the band featured.)