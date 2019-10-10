They’ll Make Love to You: Boyz II Men Coming to Bangkok

BANGKOK — Office ladies everywhere, get ready to swoon to the sumptuous slow jams of legendary R&B band Boyz II Men, who are coming to Bangkok this December.

As part of their Asia tour, best-selling R&B vocal group of all time Boyz II Men are headed to charm the pants off of those nostalgic for the ‘90s at the end of the year.

Mark your calendars for 8pm on Dec. 7 at Union Hall 2 venue in Union Mall. Tickets range from 2,500 baht to 5,000 baht and can be purchased from AirAsia Red Tix.

Boyz II Men is made up of Nathan Morris, Wanya Morris, and Shawn Stockman. Michael McCary left the group in 2003.

The group earned 4 Grammy awards and 3 Billboard awards. Their songs have been number one on the Billboard charts for 50 cumulative weeks, fourth all time behind Elvis Presley, The Beatles, and Mariah Carey. Their number one hits include “Motownphilly” (1991), “End of the Road” (1992), “I’ll Make Love to You” (1994), “On Bended Knee” (1994), and “One Sweet Day” (1995).

Union Hall 2 is on the sixth floor of Union Mall, reachable from MRT Phahon Yothin and BTS Ha Yaek Lat Phrao.