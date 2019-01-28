Korean Tourist Fined for Slapping Suvarnabhumi Staff

BANGKOK — A South Korean tourist was fined 2,000 baht for assaulting a Suvarnabhumi employee, the airport said Monday.

The incident was made public after a Twitter user on Sunday posted a clip of security footage, which shows the tourist walking through a full body scanner at the luggage checkpoint and being stopped by the female staff who then tries to screen her with a handheld scanner. The tourist tries to walk away several times then slaps the staff in the face during the scan.

Another man who appears to be traveling with the woman is seen immediately pushing her away while other airport employees try to control the situation. The male tourist then approaches the staff who was attacked and performs a wai to apologize.

Kittipong Kittikachorn, Suvarnabhumi vice president, identified the tourist as a South Korean and said the assault occurred Saturday night.

“The alarm was triggered when she walked through the scanner, so the staff asked to scan her body again with a handheld detector,” he said. “She appeared upset, then she attacked the staff.”

He then commended the staff and other employees nearby for strictly following the protocol to prevent further escalation. He said the victim won’t press charges, adding that the tourist was only fined and had already returned to South Korea.