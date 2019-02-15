Missing Thai Woman Found Walking 600 KM From Home

CHIANG RAI — A 59-year-old woman who went missing eight months ago has been found walking on a road about 600 kilometers from her home – in China.

With assistance from Chinese authorities, Kaewmanee Archor, who reportedly suffers from dementia, was flown back to her hometown in Chiang Rai province this afternoon. Police chief Ponganan Klaikleung said Kaewmanee told authorities she didn’t know how she made it to Kunming, China.

“It’s very good news that Mrs. Kaewmanee has returned safely to the embrace of her daughter,” Maj. Gen. Ponganan told reporters. “We will coordinate with the Ministry of Human Security to assist her in getting by … so that she can continue living normally.”

Kaewmanee was reported missing to Chiang Rai police on June 12, 2018, by her daughter Suchada Archor, who told the media that Kaewmanee had trouble remembering things.

Maj. Ponganan said Chinese officials alerted the Thai immigration bureau earlier this week that a Thai woman had been found wandering close to Kunming without travel documents. They later identified her as Kaewmanee, the police said.

According to Ponganan, the woman lost 20 kilograms while away from home but otherwise remains healthy.

Suchada said her mother maintains that she can’t remember anything about the journey, and couldn’t explain how she could have traveled 600 kilometers without assistance. It is also unclear how she crossed the border.

Kunming is in the southern region of Yunnan, separated from Thailand by mountainous regions of Laos and Myanmar.