BANGKOK — King Vajiralongkorn was crowned as the 10th monarch of his dynasty today.

Temple bells ring across Thailand in celebration shortly after midday when King Rama X receives the gem-studded crown and places it upon his head inside the Grand Palace. Soldiers also fired cannon salutes in the field of Sanam Luang to mark an official beginning of the new reign.

The ritual is a highlight in the elaborate coronation ceremony, which is steeped in both Buddhist and Hindu traditions.

The three-day ceremony lasts through Monday, May 6.

Although King Vajiralongkorn assumed the throne following his father’s death in late 2016, royal traditions consider his reign to formally begin only at the moment of his coronation.

Watch the live broadcast with English commentary here: