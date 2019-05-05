BANGKOK — Thousands greeted King Vajiralongkorn as he was riding a royal palanquin in a procession around Bangkok’s historic neighborhood Sunday evening.
His Majesty the King traveled in an elaborate procession escorted by soldiers in their colorful ceremonial outfits. People shouted “Long live the King” whenever the procession passed by.
The ritual is part of the three-day coronation ceremony which will wrap up tomorrow.
The Coronation of King Rama X Sunday, 5 May 2019 | 16.30 hr His Majesty the King, seated in the Royal Palanquin, travels through historic parts of the city, affording people the opportunity to see and to offer good wishes to their new Monarch. #Coronation2019 #NBTWORLD #NNT #Thailand
โพสต์โดย NNT- National News Bureau of Thailand เมื่อ วันอาทิตย์ที่ 5 พฤษภาคม 2019