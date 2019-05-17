TAK — An iconic Japanese manga character brought color to a funeral for a rescue worker in Tak province on Thursday night.

Doraemon toys and pictures grace the coffin of Natthapol Narinnok, who recently died of an illness at 27 years of age. While monks chanted prayers over Natthapol’s body, episodes of Doraemon animations were screened to funeral attendees. There’s even a functioning bamboo-copter like the one Doraemon wears.

Friends and family of Natthapol said the themed funeral is the best way they can say final farewell to him. He was a lifelong lover of Doraemon, a robot-cat central to the Japanese comic of the same name.

Natthapol worked as a rescue worker in Tak province. His colleagues told the media they did not only remember Natthapol for his immense volunteer spirit, but also for the Doraemon stickers stuck on nearly all his equipment.

Natthapol is due to be cremated tomorrow at Wat Pai Lom, about a kilometer away from Wat Chiang Thong Bon where his funeral is being held. For a final tribute, his family says they plan to play the Doraemon theme on loudspeakers when Natthapol’s coffin is carried around the crematorium.

