BANGKOK — The government on Tuesday announced May 4 as a public holiday to honor His Majesty the King’s formal coronation, bringing the total number of holidays to 19.
The cabinet approved the date as a holiday in a weekly meeting today, government spokesman Apisit Chainuwat told the media.
It’s the latest change to the calendar under the new reign. June 3, the birthday of the newly crowned Queen Suthida, was added as a holiday last week. The birthday of Queen Dowager Sirikit will also remain a holiday as National Mother’s Day.
Here’s updated information on the 19 public holidays:
January 1 – New Year’s Day
February* – Makha Bucha Day
April 6 – Chakri Day
April 13-15 – Songkran Days
May* – Visakha Bucha Day
May 4 – Coronation Day
May 9 – Royal Ploughing Ceremony Day
June 3 – HM Queen Birthday
July* – Asarnha Bucha Day
July* – Lunar Lent
July 28 – HM King Birthday
August 12 – Queen Sirikit Birthday and National Mother’s Day
October 13 – Anniversary of King Bhumibol’s Death
October 23 – Chulalongkorn Day
December 5 – King Bhumibol Birthday, National Father’s Day and National Day
December 10 – Constitution Day
December 31 – New Year’s Eve
*Date varies each year depending on the lunar calendar