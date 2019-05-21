BANGKOK — The government on Tuesday announced May 4 as a public holiday to honor His Majesty the King’s formal coronation, bringing the total number of holidays to 19.

The cabinet approved the date as a holiday in a weekly meeting today, government spokesman Apisit Chainuwat told the media.

It’s the latest change to the calendar under the new reign. June 3, the birthday of the newly crowned Queen Suthida, was added as a holiday last week. The birthday of Queen Dowager Sirikit will also remain a holiday as National Mother’s Day.

Here’s updated information on the 19 public holidays:

January 1 – New Year’s Day

February* – Makha Bucha Day

April 6 – Chakri Day

April 13-15 – Songkran Days

May* – Visakha Bucha Day

May 4 – Coronation Day

May 9 – Royal Ploughing Ceremony Day

June 3 – HM Queen Birthday

July* – Asarnha Bucha Day

July* – Lunar Lent

July 28 – HM King Birthday

August 12 – Queen Sirikit Birthday and National Mother’s Day

October 13 – Anniversary of King Bhumibol’s Death

October 23 – Chulalongkorn Day

December 5 – King Bhumibol Birthday, National Father’s Day and National Day

December 10 – Constitution Day

December 31 – New Year’s Eve

*Date varies each year depending on the lunar calendar