Palace Prints Prayer Books Marking Birth of Kings Rama V, VIII

BANGKOK — His Majesty the King ordered the publication of Buddhist prayer books to commemorate the birth of two late monarchs, the palace announced Tuesday.

King Rama V (1853 – 1910) and King Rama VIII (1925 – 1946) share the same birthdate of Sep. 20. The prayer book cover features a drawing by King Vajiralongkorn, which depicts King Rama VIII and his family members in their youthful years.

The drawing also includes a handwritten message by the king.

“Let this drawing be a blessing and moral support in doing good,” the message says. It is unclear how many prayer books were printed.

The birthdays of the two late monarchs are rarely observed. On the other hand, the death anniversary of King Rama V – Oct. 23 – is a national holiday. There is no public holiday related to King Rama VIII, who is King Vajiralongkorn’s uncle.