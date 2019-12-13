Google Says Thais Curious About Free Money, N95 Masks, Hong Kong

BANGKOK — Throughout 2019, Thais’ Google searches were filled with searches for soap operas, overseas holiday destinations, as well as the government’s tourism incentive program.

The guilty pleasures of a nation, in this case Thailand’s love for lakorn, shopping, and celebrity dramas cannot be hidden when mass amounts of Internet searches are recorded and examined, as it was when Google revealed its top results for Thailand in 2019.

The “Chim, Shop, Chai” or Taste, Shop, Use scheme, where a 1,000 baht handout to 10 million people to spend on local tourism, topped both the most-searched overall term and how-to categories. Four of the remaining most-searched terms were all lakorns.

Despite Google Year in Search’s theme being about heroes, Thailand’s results did not include a category of people searched about. People still loved to read about other people, of course – especially in terms of sensational news like a promotional model who was drugged and killed while on the job in September.

New categories include popular shops, domestic tourism, and international tourism.