Sidewalk Moto Jockeys Fined 1.65M Baht: City Hall

BANGKOK — Over 1.65 million baht in fines have been collected from people illegally riding motorcycles on city sidewalks during the past two months, City Hall said Monday.

Of the ongoing effort to clear sidewalks throughout the capital, Gov. Aswin Kwanmuang said 5,711 motorcyclists violating the law have been busted since 115 checkpoints were launched in in July to stem the problem.

The fines came from about 3,200 people, while the rest were recorded and let off with a warning, Aswin said.

The policy, enforced by code compliance officers and police, has a starting fine of 500 baht, while repeat offenders risking fines up to 5,000 baht.

Ratchadamnoen, Petchburi, Phayathai, Rama IV, Lat Phrao, South Sathon, Rama III and Charoen Krung roads are among the checkpoints, which also cover the Rama VIII, Ratchada-Narathiwas and Kluai Nam Thai intersections.

The most offenders have been caught along Rama IV Road as well as in the Huai Khwang and Chatuchak districts, according to Aswin.

The governor however said the campaign has not been effective enough since they still see too many motorcycles riding on the sidewalks. Another 112 checkpoints have been added in areas with frequent offenders, he added.

Their locations were not revealed.

“City Hall is not trying to earn more money or funds by fining people,” Aswin said. “But we have toughened law enforcement on sidewalks following our policy to return them to pedestrians.”

“Now that vendors are being regulated, we can’t let motorcycles take over the sidewalks,” he added.

