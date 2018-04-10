Elderly Japanese Tourist Missing at Doi Inthanon

By
Teeranai Charuvastra, Staff Reporter
-
A photo of Kinya Nakamura provided by police.

CHIANG MAI — Park rangers are searching Tuesday for an elderly Japanese tourist who went missing in a forest on Thailand’s highest mountain.

Kinya Nakamura disappeared while hiking at Doi Inthanon with his son, according to local police chief Damnern Kan-ong. He was reported missing by his son at 1pm. Damnern believes 82-year-old Nakamura is still alive.

“We didn’t find any body at the spot we consider to be the most dangerous,” said Col. Damnern of the Chom Thong Police Station. “So we think he’s still alive.”

Damnern said Nakamura is described by his son as a healthy man with no known medical conditions. Those with information of Nakamura are advised to alert police at 05-334-1193.

SHARE
Previous articleTrump Says US Has Many Options to Strike Syria
Next articleHigher Retirement Age Floated for Aging Gov’t Workforce
Teeranai Charuvastra, Staff Reporter
Teeranai Charuvastra can be reached at teeranai@khaosodenglish.com and followed on Twitter at @teeranai_c. He began working for Khaosod newspaper in 2012 before switching to Khaosod English in late 2013. His interests include politics, crime, the monarchy and the latest Naga sightings.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR