Bad Brakes Cause 10-Wheeler Accident, Friday Gridlock

BANGKOK — A major road accident on Ratchadapisek Road left 10 cars damaged and an entire lane blocked during a Friday afternoon rush hour.

The accident took place at about 4pm on the southbound lane of a bridge over Na Ranong Road in Khlong Toei district. Witnesses told the media they saw a 10-wheeler truck smashing through the traffic and damaging 10 cars in total. No injury was reported so far.

The driver, who was not immediately identified, reportedly blamed a “faulty brake” for the incident.

The pile-up is expected to cause a massive impact throughout this evening on road traffic across Bangkok downtown.