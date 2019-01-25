Bad Brakes Cause 10-Wheeler Accident, Friday Gridlock

BANGKOK — A major road accident on Ratchadapisek Road left 10 cars damaged and an entire lane blocked during a Friday afternoon rush hour.
The accident took place at about 4pm on the southbound lane of a bridge over Na Ranong Road in Khlong Toei district. Witnesses told the media they saw a 10-wheeler truck smashing through the traffic and damaging 10 cars in total. No injury was reported so far.
The driver, who was not immediately identified, reportedly blamed a “faulty brake” for the incident.
The pile-up is expected to cause a massive impact throughout this evening on road traffic across Bangkok downtown.
16:14 น. #ถนนรัชดาภิเษก ช่วง แยกอโศกสุขุมวิท > แยกรัชดาพระราม4 ที่เชิงทางลงสะพานข้ามแยกรัชดาพระราม4 มีรถชนกัน 10 คัน กีดขวางทุกช่องทาง เจ้าหน้าที่ปิดการจราจรเพื่อดำเนินการเคลื่อนย้าย (Cr. Kotchapak Thinkrabie)ดาวน์โหลดแอปพลิเคชั่น #JS100 ได้ที่ >> goo.gl/hoc9w8
โพสต์โดย JS100 Radio เมื่อ วันศุกร์ที่ 25 มกราคม 2019