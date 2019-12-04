American on Phuket Fined for Fighting With Burmese Waiters Over Seafood Order (Video)

PHUKET — Police on Wednesday said an American was arrested and fined for allegedly starting a brawl with Burmese waiters over a seafood order mishap.

Karon police chief Prawit Sutthirueangarun confirmed today that a foreigner, identified only as a 44-year-old American “Connelly,” were arrested and charged with assault for the Monday brawl after the video clip of the fight went viral on social media earlier in the week.

Police said Connelly was trying to order his dinner at a seafood restaurant on Karon Beach, but the Burmese waiter took down the wrong order, leading the two to trade blows in the street.

Police said Connelly began the fight but was outnumbered by the wait staff who were trying to help out their colleagues. Police later arrived at the scene and arrested Cornelly and three other wait staff. They were fined 500 baht each before being released by the police.

