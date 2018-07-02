Car Crash Kills 7 in Prachuap Khiri Khan

PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN — Seven people died Monday after a truck crashed into a car and a pickup truck outside Prachuap Khiri Khan city.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicated that the truck – running on southbound roadside – lost control as the driver took a sudden turn to avoid colliding against another vehicle, slid into the northbound side and crashed into the car before hitting the pickup truck shortly before 7am.

Half of the car was crushed under the truck. The pickup skidded off the road and was partially damaged.

The truck driver and six passengers in the car, all male, died at the scene, said Lt. Col. Pongsan Chaipan of Bang Saphan police station. A woman who was also in the truck was critically injured and sent to hospital.

There were no reports of injuries from the pickup truck.

Pongsan said identification documents found on the victims indicated that some were related, adding that all had been identified and their families contacted.