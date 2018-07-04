Boys Greet World in New Clip From Inside Cave (Video)

หลังได้ทานอาหารเพิ่มพลังงานที่หน่วยซีลดำน้ำนำเข้าไป และแพทย์ทหารที่ผ่านการฝึกในหลักสูตรนักทำลายใต้น้ำจู่โจมตรวจร่างกายทีมหมูป่าทุกคนแล้ว น้องๆส่งเสียงทักทายผู้คนที่รอคอยอยู่นอกถ้ำฝากมาครับ (บันทึกภาพ 03/07/18) #ทีมหมูป่าทีมSEAL #ThainavySEAL โพสต์โดย Thai NavySEAL เมื่อ วันอังคารที่ 3 กรกฎาคม 2018

CHIANG RAI — New footage of the boys trapped several kilometers inside a flooded cave was posted online Wednesday morning.

The one-minute clip posted at about 7am by the Thai Navy Seals page shows the children, some wearing their football jerseys and others in thermal foil blankets, taking turns greeting the camera. Each boy gives a “sawasdee” greeting, states their name and says they are in good health.

Read: Outside Cave, Resolve and Anxiety Mingle Before Rescue

The caption says it was filmed Tuesday right after they had a meal:

“Every member of the Wild Boars team sends their greetings to the people who are waiting for them to get out of the cave.”

The audio is difficult to make out, but the children seem to be in good spirits.

Photos taken where their families are waiting showed their joy and relief.

Related stories:

‘Thank You! Thank You!’ See Moment Rescuers Discover Missing in Cave (Video)