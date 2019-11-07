UDON THANI — Police on Thursday arrested the mother of an alleged ponzi scheme ringleader accused of scamming at least 40,000 people out of almost 1.4 billion baht in damages.

Police arrested Thawalrat Tippaveth, 47, on Thursday morning in Udon Thani. Investigators said she assisted her 28-year-old daughter Wantanee Tippaveth, aka “Mae Manee” or “Dear,” in the massive scam – an allegation she denied. Wantanee and her husband Metee “Boss” Chinpa, 20, were arrested on Saturday on fraud and cybercrime charges

“I didn’t have anything to do with it,” Thawalrat said. “I was suspicious as to why she had so much money, but she never told me.”

Thawalrat then fainted While Police Maj. Gen. Nantachart Suppamongkol read the court warrant to her. She was sent to Udon Thani Hospital.

The Department of Special Investigation said that as of Wednesday evening, a total of 44,471 people lost over 1.3 billion baht in Mae Manee’s scheme.

Wantanee’s assets have been frozen, and police said they have been combing her financial records for people involved in the scam, such as recruiters in her downline.

Three other people were also arrested on allegations of assisting Mae Manee in the crimes.



Thawalrat Tippaveth faints during her arrest on Nov. 7, 2019.

Related stories:

Massive Ponzi Scheme Suspect ‘Mae Manee’ Denies Wrongdoing

Scammer ‘Mae Manee’ Built Fake Gold Store to Fool Victims, Police Say

Fake Showbiz Socialite ‘Mae Manee’ Wanted for Massive Scam