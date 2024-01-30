Udon Thani Police Help a British Man Whose Thai Boyfriend Left

UDON THANI – An elderly British man informed police officers in Kham Chanod, a well-known Thai tourist destination in Udon Thani Province, on Monday night that his Thai boyfriend had abandoned him there late into the night and that he had nowhere to go.

The police officers at Dong Yen police station invited him into the reception room and offered him snacks and coffee. After questioning the man, they learned that his name is Duckford, he is 82 years old, comes from England and lives with his Thai friend in Maliwan 2 village in Udon Thani municipality.

The couple visited Kham Chanod, but they had a big argument and he abandoned him and did not take him home.

The officials then offered to take Mr. Duckford home in Udon Thani province or open a resort where he could stay overnight before going home the next morning, but he refused. He said the safest place was the police station and asked the officers to drive him to the Ban Dung police station first.

Finally, the Dong Yen policemen drove up in a patrol car to take Mr. Duckford to the Ban Dung police station. At 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning, he took a bus to Udon Thani to return to his residence in Udon Thani city.

According to the Udonthani Attractions website, Kham Chanod is about 80km north-east of Udon Thani city and is somewhere most ferang (western foreigners) do not get to see unless their Thai wife takes them. The site attracts Thais from afar at weekends in particular, all coming to pay their respects and hope that the spirits will present them with some good or better fortune.