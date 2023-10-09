King Power Supports LCFC “Ban Khao Tao” Collection Shining Beauty

The debut of LCFC BAN KHAO TAO COLLECTION is done on a mini runway which transforms the Ban Khao Tao Handicraft Center in Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan, into a fashion venue.

The collection features Leicester City Football Club’s iconic fox on a range of streetwear-inspired clothes, accessories, and lifestyle products, with an aim to highlight the beauty of Thailand’s hand-woven textiles.

It is based on strong confidence in the power of Thai people and the power of possibilities under KING POWER THAI POWER in the “Community Power” pillar, which focuses on taking Thai community products to an international level.

The collection will officially launch on 7 October 2023 at Foxes Fanstore in Leicester City, Shop.lcfc.com, LCFC stores at all King Power locations, and online at www.kingpower.com and Facebook : Leicestershop_th.

King Power Group, through its CSR project “KING POWER THAI POWER”, has partnered with Leicester City Football Club (LCFC) to introduce the 2023 collection, the sixth under this project, under the name of LCFC BAN KHAO TAO COLLECTION.

The collection highlights the local wisdom in hand-woven textiles, which has been passed on for generations, of locals at the Ban Khao Tao Handicraft Center, taking their expertise to an international level.

The collection shines a spotlight on the beauty of 9-thread pha khao ma textile, and turtle shell-shaped brocades made with traditional looms, which are Ban Khao Tao’s signature. The designs are done with support from a designer team from MULTIPLY BY EIGHT, a leading design company under King Power Group, to make sure the local wisdom is maintained, with a modern twist from Leicester City Football Club’s elements.

Patchwork techniques are used to make the collection more contemporary and craft-centric. A special print, The Jumping Fox, has been developed to signify the transition of Ban Khao Tao into a new era, from a fisherman village to a handicraft village. The streetwear-inspired collection also depicts the multi-faceted culture and art of the community.

Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, CEO of King Power Group said that King Power has always believed in the potential of Thai people, and it has always been the Group’s commitment to create power of possibilities. The launch of the LCFC BAN KHAO TAO COLLECTION is under the Community Power pillar, which recognizes the importance of Thai products and the need to support Thai people to showcase their skills on an international level. Modern technology is fused with Thai culture to create products that are contemporary and practical in everyday life, with an international appeal. This helps create job opportunities and sources of income for those in the community.

“The partnership among King Power, LCFC, and the community reflects the power of possibilities. Every party joins forces to take Thai products to an international level, which helps keep alive the Thai way of life and promote local wisdom in various parts of the country, thereby strengthening communities and leading to better quality of life,” Aiyawatt concluded.

The LCFC BAN KHAO TAO COLLECTION features clothes, accessories, and lifestyle items in King Power’s and LCFC’s signature colors – blue, indigo, and light blue, with the iconic fox prints and LCFC’s logo on them. The clothes are made from 100% cotton which is comfortable and fashionable, easy to mix and match with various styles. The collection includes jackets, T-shirts, bucket hats, caps, tote bags, crossbody bags, and cotton footballs.

KING POWER THAI POWER is confident that the strong partnership among all parties will create powerful possibilities and promote a circular economy while also generating sustainable sources of income for those in the community. Those who are interested in supporting Thai products in this collection can do so from 7 October 2023 onwards at Foxes Fanstore in Leicester City, Shop.lcfc.com, LCFC shop at all King Power locations, and online at www.kingpower.com and Facebook : Leicestershop_th.

_______

About KING POWER THAI POWER

KING POWER THAI POWER is a CSR project that gives back to the society on individual, community, national, and international levels through three core pillars: Sport Power, Music Power, and Community Power. It also focuses on sustainability to drive Thailand forward in economic, social, and environmental aspects.

For communities, King Power Group has partnered with Leicester City Football Club (LCFC) and communities around Thailand to develop Thai products as special souvenirs in five collections, in partnership with Ban Na Kham in Sakonnakhon (Northeastern Region), Thung Hua Chang Community in Lamphun and Pha Tin Jok Weaving Community in Mae Jam, Chiang Mai (Northern Region), Ban Khiriwong Community in Nakhon Si Thammarat (Southern Region), and Ban Don Manao in Song Phi Nong, Suphanburi (Central Region).

______