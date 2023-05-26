‘Sam Smith’ Returning to Bangkok After 5 Years

BANGKOK — Promoter Live Nation Tero on Friday announced ticket prices for the Sam Smith concert in Bangkok later this year.

The English singer-songwriter will perform at Impact Arena Muang Thong Thani on Oct. 3, 2023 with tickets starting at 2,800 baht. Pre-sale tickets will go on sale online from 10am on Jun. 1, while the public round will start the day after.

Bangkok will be the first leg of Smith’s Asia tour to promote their latest album “Gloria,” before hitting major Asian cities such as Hong Kong, Osaka, Seoul, and Singapore. The Unholy hitmaker performed in Bangkok for the first time in 2018.

Smith last visited Thailand in December last year and caused quite a stir among their Thai fans after they posted a series of flirty snaps of their holiday on Koh Samui. One of their TikTok videos shows them twerking on a motorcycle.

Known for “Dancing With A Stranger,” “How Do You Sleep,” and “Too Good at Goodbyes,” Smith rose to fame in 2014 when their crooning voice was featured on Disclosure’s breakthrough single “Latch.” They won numerous achievements, which include five Grammy Awards and three Billboard Music Awards.