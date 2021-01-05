Note Udom’s Stand Up Comedy Coming to Netflix, With Eng Subs

BANGKOK — The iconic shows of the man who popularized the stand-up comedy format in Thailand will soon be available in your own home – with English subtitles, too.

All of Udom “Note” Taepanich’s 12 Diew shows will be available to stream on Netflix in Thailand starting Jan. 15, the company told Khaosod English on Tuesday.

Note Udom staged his first show in 1995 and soon boomed in popularity, with his successive shows often selling out in record time. The latest one was held in 2018.

His comedy is famed for humorous personal anecdotes as well as light political satire; the punchlines also serve as an informal archive of what it was like to live through the 90s Thailand.

Note Udom’s 13th show will run from Feb. 12 to 21 at Royal Paragon Hall. Tickets went on sale Dec. 13 and ranged from 2,500 baht to 5,000 baht. As expected, they were all sold out three days later.