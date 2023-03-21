Matichon – Daily News Jointly Organize Election Poll

Thai newspaper giants Matichon and Daily News have announced their cooperation in organizing 2 election polls on the theme: “Which party – who is the next prime minister?” The first round will be held online around the beginning of April. The second round, also online, is expected to begin in mid-April 2023.

They will then share the data with analysts. In addition, both Matichon and Daily News will hold a special forum at Matichon headquarters in early May 2023 to analyse the election phenomena in depth under the name “2023 election poll by Matichon x Daily News”.

Executives from both groups attended the press statement. Panbua Boonpan, managing director of Matichon, and Prap Boonpan, Matichon’s deputy managing director for technology and digital media, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on the 2023 opinion poll and elections between Daily News Group, attended by Prapin Rujirawong, Paramet Hetrakul and Siriwan Panpreechakit, executive directors of Daily News and Daily News Online.

Akrapong Khamkoon, Dean of Pridi Banomyong International University, Thammasat University and Supakorn Ruaywassana, Managing Director of UnixDev witnessed the signing.

Prap said that the collaboration ensures a wide range and quality of coverage. Although the questions in the survey are simple and many people have asked these questions, such as who is running for prime minister and which political party has the most popularity, the focus is on the wide range of readers and the diversity of people who take the survey, which is meant to represent the whole landscape of politics.

The special forum will be held at the Pridi Banomyong International University of Thammasat University and will be attended by a network of academics and media representatives from both groups. It will be a great tool to engage with the 2023 elections.