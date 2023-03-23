Join the Colorful Poi Sang Long Ceremony 2023 in Mae Hong Son

Tourism Authority of Thailand, Mae Hong Son office. cordially invites all tourists to take part Poi Sang Long ceremony during 3-5 April 2023 at Pang Lor temple or at other places and enjoy the charm of Mae Hong Son City.

Poi Sang Long Ceremony will hold for 3 – 4 days and there will be the interesting activities as follow:

The first day begins when the boys have their heads shaved by parents and relatives. Then, they are bathed and anointed with special waters and dressed up elegantly and colorfully while their faces are superbly embellished.

By this time, the boys are known locally as ‘Sang Long’ or ‘Look Kaew’ (jewel sons). The parade moves around the city, visiting temples to beg forgiveness from abbots and the city pillar at the beginning of the journey. By late afternoon, the boys are carried back to their homes.

The second day is a grand colorful procession is held, filled with family members and important components of Mae Hong Son’s Tai Yai community. In the parade, there are handmade floats, offerings for the temple, traditional dance and, of course, the boys themselves. The parade go around the city, before it moves down the main streets of town and out to the temples.

The Third day, the procession once again proceeds through the town and the boys are taken to the Temple for the formal ordination ceremony.

Poi Sang Long ceremony in Mae Hong Son is a Buddhist novice ordination ceremony, but unlike any other ceremony of its type in the country. Young boys aged between 7 and 14 are ordained as novices to learn the Buddhist doctrines.

It’s believed that they will gain merit ordaining for their parents. The origins of this festival lie in Buddhist legend. It is believed that the tradition is probably following in the footsteps of Prince Rahula, the Buddha’s own son, who gave up his worldly life to follow his father’s spiritual teachings.

Prince Rahula became the youngest ordained monk and the first novice in Buddhism. Subsequently it became a tradition that young boys should ordain to learn Buddhist teachings. With such high reverence to the Buddhist religion, the people here consider that the celebrations should be as grand as possible.

This colorful festival is one of the most delightful in Mae Hong Son, attracting people from far and wide. The local authorities and the Tourism Authority of Thailand consider this festival to be unique to Mae Hong Son province.

Schedule of Poi Sang Long in Mueng District

March 22–25, at Wat Mae Sa Kued (parade starting at 7:00 a.m. on March 24).

March 26-31, at Wat Na Pa Paek (parade starting at 7:00 a.m. on March 30).

April 3-5 at Wat Pang Lor (parade starting at 7:00 a.m. on April 4).

April 3-5 at Wat Kha Han (parade starting at 7:00 a.m. on April 4).

April 22-24 at Wat Nai Soi (parade starting at 7:00 a.m. on April 23).

Schedule of Poi Sang Long in Pai District

April 3-5 at Wat Pa Kam (parade starting at 2:00 p.m. on April 4).

April 5-7 at Wat Mae Na Terng Nai (parade starting at 2:00 p.m. on April 6).

April 29-May 2 at Wat Muang Soi (parade starting at 2:00 p.m. on May 1).

Schedule of Poi Sang Long in Mae Sa-Reang District

April 2-4 at Wat Sri Boon Rueng (parade starting at 4.00 p.m. on April 3).

April 7-9 at Wat Suphan Na Rang Sri (parade starting at 4.00 p.m. on April 8).

Schedule of Poi Sang Long in Pang Ma Pha District

March 20-22 at Wat Mae La Na (parade starting at 7:00 a.m. on March 21).

March 25-28 at Pa Ya Ngu cave abbey (parade starting at 7:00 a.m. on March 27).

Schedule of Poi Sang Long in Khun Yuam District District

March 29 – April 1 at Wat Tor Pae (parade starting at 4.00 p.m. on March 31).

April 3-5 at Wat Kham Nai (parade starting at 7:00 a.m. on April 5).

Schedule of Poi Sang Long in Mae La Noi District

April 5-8 at Wat Doi Kaew (parade starting at 4 p.m. on April 7)

More information please contact at 053-612982-3 or at our Facebook Fan page /TAT. Maehongson.