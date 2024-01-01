A Chinese Woman Falls Off A 6-metre-high Cliff At Pai Waterfall

MAE HONG SON – On the last day of 2023, a Chinese female visitor died after falling down a cliff near a waterfall in Pai District. Mae Hong Son Province.

Miss Peng, 52, of Liaoning Province, China, was discovered dead in the Pam Bok Waterfall tourist attraction area, Village No. 6, Thung Yao Subdistrict, Pai District, by other tourists who informed the forest officers.

The forest officer and Pai police officers then inspected the scene. There were no traces of wounds from the battle, according to the doctor’s examination. or been in any way injured.

Advertisement

They suspected the woman had climbed up to the waterfall area, slipped, lost control, and dropped from the waterfall, which was approximately 6–10 metres high, resulting in her death.

The deceased’s sister had no suspicion of Miss Peng’s death. The rescue workers transported her remains to Pai Hospital for an autopsy.

At the same time, officers from the Pai Provincial Police Station gathered evidence and witnesses who were present at the incident, including Pai River Basin Wildlife Sanctuary officials, who determined from preliminary inspection results that the woman entered the waterfall area through an off-limits route.