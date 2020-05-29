Virus Shutdown: Pattaya’s Beaches to Reopen June 1

PATTAYA — Beaches in Pattaya will reopen Monday, the city’s mayor announced Thursday.

Sonthaya Khunpleum said visitors must practice social distancing measures when entering the beaches.

The beaches that will reopen are Pattaya Beach, Jomtien Beach, Phra Tamnak beach, Cozy Beach, Duang Amat Beach, Krating Rai Beach, Lan Pho Na Kluea Park, Yin Yom Beach, and the Bali Hai Pier.

Canvas chair rentals must ensure that canvas chairs are set at least a meter apart, and group activities are discouraged. Swimming and sunbathing are fair game, however.

Pattaya closed off its famous beaches after the coronavirus outbreak. Three foreigners were arrested on May 9 while swimming in the sea off Pattaya during the closure, police said.