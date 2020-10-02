Princess Sirivannavari Gets Chula Degree for Thai Design

BANGKOK — King Vajiralongkorn’s younger daughter received an honorary degree in design Thursday for her role in promoting Thai fashion.

Princess Sirivannavari received the doctorate in Fine and Applied Arts from Chulalongkorn University, which the university said was a recognition of her design skill, advocacy of Thai craftsmanship, and her high-end fashion brand, Sirivannavari.

“Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya is a genius in fine and applied arts and has especially improved the quality of life of the citizens,” the announcement said as she received her award. “She is also recognized and celebrated worldwide for designing clothes and accessories.”

Sirivannavari’s aunt, Princess Sirindhorn, handed her the degree during the awards ceremony.

Princess Sirivannavari wore a white dress and white heels under her Chulalongkorn graduation gown.