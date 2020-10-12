Thais Encouraged to Wear Yellow in Remembrance of King Bhumibol

BANGKOK — The government is inviting Thais to wear yellow on Tuesday to mark four years since the passing of King Bhumibol, or Rama IX.

PM Office Ministry spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said state agencies and private companies are also encouraged to set up an altar and offer garlands to the late king for a week, until Oct. 22. King Rama IX, who is the father of the current monarch, died on Oct. 13, 2016, after ruling Thailand for 66 years. He was 88.

Religious rites will take place throughout the kingdom. Governors across Thailand were instructed to organize ceremonies in their own provinces which includes alms offerings to Buddhist monks.

The ceremony in Bangkok starts at 7.30am on Tuesday at Sanam Luang. Eighty-nine Buddhist monks will accept alms from a delegation led by Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha.

Appropriate ceremonies will also be conducted at all Thai embassies abroad.

Besides the Buddhist rites, civic volunteer activities will take place around the kingdom, including planting of saplings, cleaning of public areas, and teaching of sufficiency farming methods promoted by King Bhumibol. These activities will be carried out throughout the month of October.

At Siriraj Hospital, where the late king passed away, a photo exhibition entitled “The King in Memories” will be held. In an event open to the public,musicians from Mahidol University and the hospital will perform various songs composed by King Rama IX between 9.30am to noon.

The alumni associations of four all-boy schools – Assumption College, Suankularb Witthayalai, Bangkok Christian College and Dhepsorin School – will also host a live music performance at 5pm at Bangkok’s Skypark.