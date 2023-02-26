The Security Staff at Khaosan Club Was Fired After Slapping a Foreign Customer

The police officers at Chanasongkram Police Station investigated the case about the security staff of a nightclub on Khaosan Road who slapped and handcuffed a foreign tourist. The incident was recorded by a Thai woman who passed by and posted a video clip on social media on Saturday night, February 25, 2023.

According to the video, the first security guard accused the foreign customer of taking bottled water without paying, while the man claimed he thought it was free.

During the argument, the guard slapped the foreigner and handcuffed him, while the second guard tried to reason with him.

After the video went viral, the cops summoned the two bouncers to document the miscommunication between the guards and the customer. They also asked the foreigner to the station.

While The Club Khaosan, a popular nightclub on Khao San Road, issued a “deepest apologies” on Sunday. The club noted that the security staff involved in the incident has been relieved of duty from the company effective immediately.

The Club also calls for the unidentified white male customer to contact them so they can offer reparations.

“The actions of the security staff are unacceptable by any means and violates the company policy. Following that, the individual has urgently been addressed to the police and the company has filed for assault on behalf of the affected party. The security staff involved in the incident has been relieved of duty from the company effective immediately.”the statement said.

Statement of The Club Khaosan in Thai